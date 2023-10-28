Michigan State football drops sixth straight to Minnesota

Michigan State lost its sixth straight game against Minnesota on Saturday, losing 27-12 in Minneapolis.

The Spartans played competitive, but ultimately couldn’t get anything going on offense.

Down 17-6, the Spartans made the change from Katin Houser to Sam Leavitt, which resulted in a great touchdown drive and a touchdown.

Houser finished the game 12-for-22 for 117 yards, while Leavitt went 8-for-12 and 73 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Jordan Hall excelled on defense with 9 tackle

MSU will be back in action against Nebraska next week at home inside of Spartan Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire