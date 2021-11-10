Michigan State football drops to No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Well, this is going to cause some controversy.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Michigan State football is now down to No. 7 after their loss to Purdue. The controversial part? Michigan sits at No. 6.

I am sure that everyone recalls that Michigan State beat Michigan just over a week ago, so this ranking is a bit of a slap in the face to the Spartans, and it could have major implications. For example, if Michigan is able to beat Ohio State, and MSU also beats Ohio State, which team would get the nod for the Big Ten Championship and potentially the College Football Playoff?

You would hope the head to head victory means something in this process but at this point, it doesn’t look like it does.

