Michigan State football drags Nebraska into the deep water, wins in overtime 23-20

Michigan State football took Nebraska to the deep water, and the Cornhuskers couldn’t swim with the Spartans. MSU was able to outlast Nebraska 23-20 in overtime to move to 4-0 on the season.

This was not a pretty victory for Michigan State, but they did what they needed to do, and thanks to a Chester Kimbrough interception off Adrian Martinez, the Spartans were able to win the game off a Matt Coghlin field goal in overtime.

Nebraska played Michigan State really tough tonight, especially on defense, where they held MSU to 254 yards, with only 71 yards on the ground. They also handed Payton Thorne his first interception of the season.

The Spartans struggled to move the ball in a big way in the second half, but it was a Jayden Reed punt return that tied the game in the fourth quarter. Nebraska chose to play conservative and try to win in overtime but, as stated above, they couldn’t swim in those deep waters.

Kenneth Walker III finished with 61 yards on the day. Jayden Reed had a receiving touchdown to go along with his punt return. Matt Coghlin hit three field goals, only missing one.

The Spartans will host Western Kentucky next week for MSU’s homecoming game.

