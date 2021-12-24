Michigan State football DL Tyson Watson enters NCAA transfer portal
Michigan State football is losing another player to the NCAA transfer portal. On Christmas Eve, Watson announced his decision to enter the portal after just one season with the Spartans.
Watson was part of the 2021 class, which was a notoriously hard class to recruit and scout in because of COVID restrictions so it’s not surprising to see a few players go and look for better fits elsewhere.
