Michigan State football DL Tunmise Adeleye enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State football defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye hasn’t been with the program since October, and now he is officially moving on, entering the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Adeleye transferred to MSU from Texas A&M this year after joining the Aggies as a highly ranked recruit in 2021.

His last played game for the Spartans was against Michigan.

Michigan State defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Adeleye, who transferred to Michigan State from Texas A&M, was a Class of 2021 top-40 overall recruit. He’d left Michigan State in October.… pic.twitter.com/1nZtmGUqLq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2024

