Michigan State football DL Khris Bogle withdraws from NCAA transfer portal
When he took over at Michigan State football, head coach Jonathan Smith indicated that his staff would be working to retain a handful of players who had initially entered the NCAA transfer portal. One of those players was successfully brought back this week, when defensive lineman Khris Bogle removed his name from the portal.
Bogle, a former top-50 recruit, transferred to MSU in 2022 after spending three seasons with Florida.
