Michigan State football DL coach Diron Reynolds joining Arizona State staff

With Jonathan Smith taking over at Michigan State football, there was a possibility that a few of the more well-regarded members of the staff could stay in the new regime for some continuity. We now know that MSU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds will not be one of those names sticking around.

On Sunday, it was reported by Chris Karpman of 247Sports that Reynolds will be joining the Arizona State staff in the same role, as defensive line coach.

BREAKING: Diron Reynolds, who coached DL at Michigan State this year after eight seasons at Stanford, will take over ASU's DL coaching job. Vince Amey, who'll remain with the Sun Devils in an analyst role, will spend more time with his young family.https://t.co/UQq14Mz9CK — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 3, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire