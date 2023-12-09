Michigan State football depth DT Dre Butler has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State saw another member of their defensive line enter the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday. Dre Butler made the decision to leave the program and transfer.

This next destination will be Butler’s fifth school in his college career, starting at Independence Community College, going to Auburn for two seasons, Liberty for one season and MSU this past season.

He had 9 tackles in 3 games for the Spartans this season.

Grateful for my time at MSU. Thank you god for the opportunities,amazing fans , coaches , and teammates. cherishing the memories and friendships made . As I enter the transfer portal I look forward to the next chapter with two years of eligibility remaining.🙏🏾🙏🏾#GOGREEN pic.twitter.com/2Irkl6917s — DRE BUTLER🏈🔥 (@DreButler23) December 9, 2023

