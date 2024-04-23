Michigan State football defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

We knew there would be some casualties when Michigan State football brought in new head coach Jonathan Smith, but this one will sting for many Spartan fans. On Tuesday, MSU lost second-year defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe to the NCAA transfer portal.

Depaepe was one of the Spartans’ top recruits of the 2023 recruiting class.

Michigan State second-year defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Was a Class of 2023 top-125 overall recruit.https://t.co/J3zfh7PIez pic.twitter.com/XP1A5RRjTQ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 23, 2024

