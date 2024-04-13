New Michigan State football defensive coordinator Joe Rossi breaks down spring practice
New Michigan State football defensive coordinator Joe Rossi breaks down the Spartans' first scrimmage of spring practice and how his unit looks.
Monson drew national attention last month when he guided Long Beach State to the NCAA tournament days after the school told him he was fired at the end of the season.
The Coyotes have been struggling for years to find a new arena.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Friday at The Masters was one of the strangest days at Augusta National in recent memory.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
If you are fortunate enough to get to the grounds of Augusta National, you might learn you don’t need that cell phone as much as you thought you did.
None of O.J. Simpson's former teams reacted to his death on Thursday.
What does Atlanta need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters — and the charge of LIV Golf.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.