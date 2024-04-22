Michigan State football defensive back enters transfer portal

Michigan State football defensive back Sean Brown has made the decision to leave the football program and enter the NCAA transfer portal. Brown spent one year in East Lansing, where he appeared in 7 games, while recording 3 tackles. Brown came to East Lansing via Simi Valley, California, and was very good friends with RB Jaelon Barbarin, who also is transferring from the program.

