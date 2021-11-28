Michigan State football DB Michael Dowell enters NCAA transfer portal

It’s hard to say this is a shocking bit of news, but it is bittersweet. On Sunday, Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan State football defensive back Michael Dowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Dowell, who is a bit of a ‘tweener’ between a safety and a linebacker, never quite fit into the Spartans’ new scheme and eventually lost his starting job to Darius Snow. The fourth-year junior participated in senior day activities on Saturday.

Dowell’s family is beloved at MSU and he should finish his career in a strong fashion in a smaller conference where he can really shine.

The @freepsports has learned Michigan State safety Michael Dowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) November 28, 2021

More!