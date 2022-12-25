Michigan State football DB Khary Crump agrees to plea deal in tunnel incident

It feels like the now infamous saga of the Michigan tunnel incident has gone on forever at this point, and now a major domino has fallen and hopefully the Michigan State football program can finally move on from this.

On Saturday, it was reported by Matt Wenzel of MLive that Michigan State football defensive back Khary Crump will agree to a plea deal for his involvement in the incident, in which footage showed Crump swinging his helmet at a Michigan football player.

According to Crump’s lawyer Mike Nichols, as reported by Wenzel, the plea will have the original charge of felonious assault removed and will instead plead guilty to two misdemeanors: simple assault and disorderly conduct.

“It is obviously a very positive step for Khary,” Nichols said on Saturday. “It’s just one step. He is working very, very hard on himself, on his grades, on his conditioning. I think he is going to be a great comeback story.”

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire