Michigan State football DB commit Justin Denson commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State picked up their eleventh commitment of the 2024 recruiting class earlier this week, securing Rhode Island defensive back Justin Denson’s pledge. The 3-star has a really strong offer list and now has another accolade to add to his resume.

Denson has officially committed to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl, an all-star game pitting the best prep school talent against one another. The game will be played on January 6, 2024, live on NBC.

