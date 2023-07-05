Michigan State football DB commit Justin Denson commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Michigan State picked up their eleventh commitment of the 2024 recruiting class earlier this week, securing Rhode Island defensive back Justin Denson’s pledge. The 3-star has a really strong offer list and now has another accolade to add to his resume.

Denson has officially committed to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl, an all-star game pitting the best prep school talent against one another. The game will be played on January 6, 2024, live on NBC.

