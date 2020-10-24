Michigan State football crumbles in opener because Rutgers 'wanted it more'

EAST LANSING — Ten days before his debut as Michigan State's football coach, Mel Tucker posted a video — produced by his well-oiled social media team at MSU — of a glimpse inside practice.

“Ball security is job security,” he bellowed. “The ball, the ball, the ball.”

That is about as clear a message as he could send to his new team. But when a coach has to preach it and teach it, players must perform it.

Jayden Reed fumbled on the Spartans’ first offensive play of the season. Rocky Lombardi fumbled on the fourth, then threw an interception to end the fifth drive.

All three came in MSU territory. Two of them led to Rutgers touchdowns.

“That's one heck of a way to start a game,” Lombardi said.

A fourth-quarter muffed punt by Jalen Nailor also set up the Scarlet Knights for a third TD off a turnover as the retooled Spartans failed to heed Tucker’s tenet Saturday to open the delayed season. MSU turned the ball over seven times — the most since 1981 against Minnesota — and lost Tucker’s much-anticipated debut to previously moribund Rutgers, 38-21.

“I know our fans expect more from this football team than what we showed today,” Tucker said. “And we expect more out of ourselves. There's a higher standard. And so, we've got work to do.”

Who the opponent was and the result made the defeat feel much worse than the wait to play.

Rutgers lost every Big Ten game the past two seasons and entered with a 21-game conference losing streak. Its offense was among the nation’s worst a year ago. And the Spartans had not lost to the Scarlet Knights since they entered the league in 2014.

“I’m sure it will help things. It will have a good vibe, but as we know, we don’t have to look too far but our own history,” said new Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, who also beat MSU in a 2004 non-conference game during his first stint with the Scarlet Knights. “We beat this exact team and then the following week, we went out and laid an egg. So we have to figure out how we are going to keep building without not being able to enjoy it.

“You have to be able to enjoy it, you work too hard to not enjoy the victories, but then you come back the next day and be real with each other.”

The same will be true the other way inside MSU’s football building Sunday morning when they rewatch the game. Particularly necessary because next up is preparing for rivalry week on the road at Michigan (noon/Fox).

“We were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” said senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons, who led MSU with 11 tackles. “We gotta clean up our play on defense and offense, special teams, up and down. We are going to come next week with a work attitude, the right mindset, and we're going to get better this week.”

On an otherwise perfectly crisp, clear fall day built for football — but only being watched in person by a smattering of parents and family members, non-uniformed team members in the bleachers and a handful of cardboard cutouts — it was an entirely inauspicious start as Tucker tries to follow the program’s winningest coach Mark Dantonio after his sudden retirement in February.

