Michigan State football could have just 2 QBs available vs. Ohio State

EAST LANSING — The euphoria remains, but Harlon Barnett knows the task at hand is a big one for Michigan State football.

On the road against No. 3 Ohio State in primetime.

“I told them in today's team meeting, we want to keep the positive energy going,” MSU's interim head coach said Monday. “And so that's what we want, positive energy at all times.”

Whether quarterback Sam Leavitt will be available or not for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, however, remains uncertain.

Michigan State's interim head coach Harlon Barnett, right, celebrates with athletic director Alan Haller after beating Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The true freshman played two series in Saturday’s 20-17 victory over Nebraska, throwing a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter that proved the eventual winning score. Leavitt now has played in four games, the maximum permitted under NCAA rules to preserve a redshirt. The next time the Oregon native takes the field, he no longer is eligible for one.

The one drive Leavitt got late in Saturday’s first quarter, with MSU backed up to its own 4-yard line, was his first before the fourth quarter this season. In his four appearances, including getting the entire final period against Michigan and Minnesota, Leavitt is 15-for-23 (65.2%) for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also is the Spartans' third-leading rusher for the season with 67 yards on 13 attempts.

“No decisions have really been ultimately made concerning Sam yet, so we'll just keep working,” Barnett said.

Also unclear is the status of Noah Kim, who started MSU’s first five games this season at quarterback. The junior has not played since the Sept. 30 loss at Iowa and has not dressed for each of the past two games. Barnett has said Kim is injured.

Michigan State's Sam Leavitt runs for a first down against Nebraska during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

If Leavitt opts out to keep his redshirt and Kim remains out, that could leave the Spartans with just two quarterbacks heading to OSU — redshirt freshman Katin Houser, who has started the past four games, and fourth-year junior walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar. Wide receiver Alante Brown was a high school quarterback and threw a 42-yard pass on a trick play Saturday against the Cornhuskers, and fourth-year junior walk-on wideout Zach Gillespie began his MSU career as a QB.

The Spartans (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) rank 121st out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 18.2 points a game. MSU has scored just eight touchdowns in seven games against Power Five competition this season. Houser has led just one touchdown drive in the past three games, a scoring pass that came after Brown's completion. Leavitt led a fourth-quarter TD drive in a 27-12 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 28.

“We're doing any and all things that we can to help us move the ball and score the ball,” Barnett said.

Barnett also said he expects tight end Maliq Carr to return after a two-game absence, but he does not believe wide receiver Tre Mosley will be healthy enough to face the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0), who were the top team in last week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The Spartans are on a seven-game losing streak to OSU and have been outscored 282-74 in those defeats, including 167-39 in the past three meetings after last year’s 49-20 blowout in East Lansing. They have not won at Ohio Stadium since 2015 — their last victory over the Buckeyes.

Still, MSU heads to Columbus ecstatic to have ended a six-game losing streak that began after Barnett took over for the since-fired Mel Tucker on Sept. 10.

“It feels really good. I mean, winning does a lot. It heals a lot of wounds and in pain,” Barnett said. “But the energy in the locker room was outstanding. Everybody was excited and happy and joyful. So it was good to see those guys having fun for change.”

