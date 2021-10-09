Michigan State football controls Rutgers, wins 31-13

Michigan State came into Saturday’s contest nursing a 5-0 record and looking to improve to 6-0 against a pesky Rutgers team. The Spartans took care of business, downing the Scarlet Knights, 31-13.

Michigan State and Rutgers spent the majority of the first quarter feeling each other out, both scoring once. The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.

The Spartans would take a 21-13 lead into halftime after forcing Rutgers to 2 field goals while scoring two touchdowns of their own.

The first half was the Payton Thorne to Jalen Nailor show, as the two connected four times for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan State’s defense stepped up in the second half, shutting out the Scarlet Knights in the second half.

Kenneth Walker jump-started the Spartans second-half offense with a 94 yard run to put the Spartans up 28-13.

Matt Coghlin would tack on a field goal, and the Spartans would hang on to win the game 31-13.

MSU will look to improve to 7-0 next week when they travel to Bloomington for a date against the Indiana Hoosiers.

