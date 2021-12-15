Michigan State football continues to trend upward as early signing period begins

EAST LANSING — A coach of the year. A player of the year. A 10-win season and a big-time bowl berth.

Mel Tucker sees and hears about Michigan State football’s resurgent season producing new energy on the recruiting trail.

“It has a tremendous effect on our recruiting,” Tucker said Monday. “Being on the road the past couple of weeks, I've been all over all over the country. Everyone is talking about Michigan State — the high school coaches, the high school players. Everyone involved in recruiting, they're taking notes and really are excited about what we're doing.”

Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker gives a thumbs up to fans before the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 211113 Msu Maryland 021a

Tucker lost a commitment less than 24 hours before the opening of the early signing period when Shannon Blair from Knoxville, Tennessee, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he was reopening his recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound three-star wide receiver/defensive back prospect suffered a torn ACL in his first and only game of his senior season in August after scoring two touchdowns at wideout.

But late Tuesday night, Leesburg, Georgia, safety Malcolm Jones, a 6-1, 185-pound, three-star prospect, committed to MSU via social media.

That brings Tucker to 20 commits ahead of Wednesday’s opener of the three-day signing period. As of Wednesday evening, MSU had the No. 19 recruiting class in the country and fifth-best in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.com.

Tucker and his staff are not done, and he said he plans to fill the 25 available spots for new players either this week or during the traditional signing period of Feb. 2. That was a big reason he and his assistants hit the road after the Spartans’ 30-27 win over Penn State on Nov. 27 and didn’t stop until Saturday, after which the contact period closed and the dead period began Monday.

He said high school coaches were overwhelmingly receptive to MSU’s sales pitch.

“They know me, they know the history of Michigan State, and they feel like this is a place where they can send players,” Tucker said. “They like what we're doing, so it has a tremendous effect. And to go to a New Year's Six bowl and go 10-2 is big. There's a lot of guys, a lot of teams out here playing ball. When it winds down to these precious bowl games, to be a part of it means you've done something significant.”

The Spartans reportedly also are pursuing two other potential additions to the class at defensive back from Georgia in safety Malcom Jones from Leesburg’s Lee County High and cornerback Caleb Coley from Houston County High in Warner Robins. Jones’ high school teammate Quavian Carter is an MSU safety/linebacker commit who is expected to sign Wednesday.

Those two aren’t the only potential late additions Tucker and his staff are chasing.

MSU welcomed five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin for an official visit during Saturday’s basketball game against Penn State, the Kentucky commitment posted (and then deleted) a picture Tuesday afternoon on Twitter of himself posing next to former Spartans and NFL great Flozell Adams. The caption: “Former and future Left Tackle” with a shrug emoji.

If MSU is able to flip the massive 6-8, 340-pound Goodwin, he would becomeTucker’s first five-star recruit. And the Spartans also are hopeful to be able to reel in four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield from Lewisville, Texas, who recently decommitted from his home-state Longhorns to reopen his recruitment.

“We're in the mix in this class for some big-time players,” Tucker said.

Only six of MSU’s current commitments are from Michigan.

“We've been able to attract some folks to take a look. And what almost all of them say that are not from the state is that it's way, way, way better than we thought it was gonna be,” Tucker said. “They come here, they see us, they come and visit, they come to a game, and they actually thank us. They actually say, 'Is this is too good to be true? Like, what's the catch? What's the catch? Is this how it is every day? I mean, is this what you guys do? There's gotta be something wrong.' like I'm like, no, there's nothing wrong. This is just what we're doing, and this is how we go about it, and it's real.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker enters Ohio Stadium ahead of a Nov. 20 kickoff against Ohio State.

“And because of the success that we've had on the field, we're able to maybe get some folks to take a look and to consider us that maybe haven't in the past. And they like what they see once they really take a look behind the curtain.”

Tucker also knows he can improve the roster quicklyvia the transfer portal, particularly with immediately eligibility for first-time transfers. A new NCAA rule also permits schools flexibility to replace up to seven players who transfer out of the program. The Spartans currently have three inbound transfers committed — running back Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) and linebackers Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) and Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) — and 12 players have entered the portal since the season began in September.

Tucker brought in 21 transfers for MSU’s 10-2 campaign, led by Walter Camp Player of the Year and Big Ten running back of the year Kenneth Walker III.

“They see what we've done with portal guys in the past,” Tucker said. “It makes a lot of sense to them that if they come to Michigan State, they're gonna get a fair shake. We play the best players, we don't show favoritism. It doesn't matter if you were recruited by the previous staff or if you were recruited by us, or if you're a high school guy or you're a portal guy. We want to play best guys.”

