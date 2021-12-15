Michigan State football completes flip of DE Zion Young

Michigan State football has completed the flip of defensive end Zion Young, and have been given his national letter of intent signature.

Young, a one-time West Virginia commit, visited East Lansing unofficially for the Michigan game late in October and followed that with an official visit in the first weekend of December. The Spartans held off late pushes by Missouri and Florida to ultimately seal the deal.

Player Profile

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6’6″/225 pounds

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

High School: Westlake High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 1,316 nationally

Analysis: Zion Young is another very athletic pass rusher. A big senior season saw the Spartans along with Missouri and Florida entering the picture for the talented defensive end. A long frame with a lot of athleticism, Michigan State coaches will have a strong foundation to work with as they rebuild the defensive end room.

