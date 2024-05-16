Michigan State football commitment 'a dream come true' for East Lansing star Jace Clarizio

East Lansing's Jace Clarizio runs for a touchdown against Everett during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in East Lansing.

Jace Clarizio can recall days being outside for recess and hearing peers talk about not being able to realize their lofty sports dreams.

The East Lansing junior carried a different mindset. He bought into the message instilled by his parents that he could do anything he put his mind to.

That approach has led to Clarizio earning his shot to play college football at Michigan State. Clarizio, a running back, gave the Spartans a verbal commitment Tuesday while assistant coach Keith Bhonapha visited the school.

"It's just a dream come true," Clarizio said. "I've been dreaming about this ever since I picked up a football, really. From watching the games all the years and being like, 'Man, I can't wait until I'm out there,' and telling my parents that. It's really just a dream come true. It's really surreal."

Clarizio, who is regarded by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the top running back in the state for the 2025 recruiting class, attracted plenty of interest from major programs. Boston College, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Kansas, USC and Louisville were among the programs to extend scholarship offers to Clarizio, who was a Michigan High School Football Coaches Association and Associated Press all-state selection after running for 1,247 yards and 16 touchdowns in 7.5 games for East Lansing as it made a run to the Division 2 state semifinals.

East Lansing's Jace Clarizio, center, runs against Byron Center's Luke Laska, left, and Andrew Kroft (9), Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. East Lansing won 42-20.

Despite options all across the country, the appeal of playing for the program in his hometown was too hard to pass up for Clarizio, who saw many benefits from his conversations with Bhonapha.

"(Bhonapha was) telling me all these things about me having a great opportunity being a hometown kid and saying I'll have a great opportunity with marketing ... . I'll have an opportunity pretty much no other kid can get because I'm from the same city," Clarizio said. "I'm from East Lansing. I grew up in East Lansing my whole life. It's that piece and the scheme. We've been talking football for a while. The football stuff was good.

"Just me being right here, I kind of have an advantage just from learning the playbook, being around, learning the little details that he wants to get me on the field as quick as possible. I feel like I have a lot of advantages being so close."

Clairzio, who had been weighing making a commitment for the past several weeks, is glad to have his college decision behind him so he can focus on his senior season with the Trojans and school.

"That's a lot of pressure off my shoulders and a lot of stress off my body," Clarizio said. "I'm super relieved that I know where I'm going and now I can just focus on what I've got to do. I'm happy with it. I feel like I've got a great opportunity. MSU is a great school. I feel great about it and I'm just ready to see what the future holds."

