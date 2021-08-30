Michigan State football commit suffers season ending injury

Michigan State gained a commitment from 3-star athlete Shannon Blair at the end of the month of June. Blair’s skill set translates to a defensive back in college, which is where it is expected that he will play.

A member of the Knoxville West (TN) Rebels, Blair was set to kick off his senior season, in hopes to make a deep run for his final year of high school football.

Unfortunately, Blair’s senior season has been cut way too short, as it was announced that Blair had torn his ACL and would not be returning to the field this season.

This confirms the speculation that MSU cornerback commit Shannon Blair tore his ACL in Week 1. He looked great in that game & has a bright future in front of him. https://t.co/C2khCC6H4x — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) August 28, 2021

Spartan fans will hope for a speedy recover, and that Blair can get back on to the field as soon as possible.

