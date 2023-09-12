Michigan State football commit Nick Marsh keeping a close eye on Mel Tucker situation

River Rouge receiver Nick Marsh is still a Michigan State football commit.

How long he remains one in the aftermath of head coach Mel Tucker’s suspension Sunday for allegations of sexual harassment and possible firing remains to be seen.

Marsh is a four-star recruit and the top prospect in MSU’s class of 2024, which is rated the 49th by 247Sports.

“I’m just waiting it out,” he said Monday afternoon. “I want to see how the coaching staff plays out at Michigan State, see if everyone is staying, who’s the new head coach. I actually want to see what happens.”

Marsh said he was caught off guard when MSU suspended Tucker without pay.

“I mean, I’m not sure,” he said. “You never know who somebody is. That news was pretty shocking to me, yeah, it was.

MITCH ALBOM: Mel Tucker's decision making, not sex life, has likely cost him his job

River Rouge receiver Nicholas Marsh makes a catch against Cedar Springs defensive back Ryan Mitchell during second-half action of the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

“There’s a lot to think about. He could have deceived me.”

Tucker could have deceived a lot of recruits.

But Marsh is certain he knows MSU receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, one of the program’s top recruiters. He spoke with Marsh Sunday evening.

“Courtney, that’s my guy, definitely,” he said. “He gave me a phone call a couple hours later. He said he’s waiting for things to clear up to get more information. He said he’s waiting it out and I’m doing the same.”

Through the recruiting process, Hawkins and Marsh seem to have developed a genuine friendship and Marsh’s future may be directly tied to Hawkins.’

MEL TUCKER RESPONDS: Suspended Michigan State coach disputes sexual harassment allegations

“He was just really checking up on my body yesterday after the game,” Marsh said. “Yeah, Courtney Hawkins is my guy and I would hate to see him kicked off the staff or any coach kicked off the staff or any changes.”

One of the problems facing Marsh and other considering MSU is that time could be running out on recruits who are eligible to sign a national letter of intent during the early period, which begins Dec. 20.

The regular signing period begins Feb. 7.

MSU hasn’t been able to put a timeline together on when it will have a new coach in place. As for now, secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be the interim head coach and former MSU coach Mark Dantonio will serve as associate head coach.

Marsh wants to know who will be MSU’s next head coach will be before he signs with MSU or anyone else.

“I don’t know how much time I have,” Marsh said. “I’m not sure if they’re going to wait until the season is over or do it right then and there.”

With the MSU program currently in a state of chaos, the vultures are circling. On Monday Marsh heard from coaches at Georgia, Wisconsin, Louisville, Penn State and Colorado.

Marsh originally committed to MSU in the summer of 2021, heading into his sophomore season. He was coming off a tremendous freshman season, capped by an excellent performance in the Division 3 state championship game.

He had second thoughts and reopened his recruiting last January, but then recommitted on July 7.

He seemed set with his second commitment.

MSU STOCK WATCH: Harlon Barnett up, Mel Tucker out for Spartans

“I just like the culture,” he said Monday. “I like the brotherhood they have there. I like how familiar I am with everyone. It’s family oriented. It feels like Rouge. Juist able to come into a place and it feels like you’re coming this type of area all over again.

“That’s’ what I was looking for in a college and that’s what I found at Michigan State.”

Mick McCabe is a former longtime columnist for the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at mick.mccabe11@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @mickmccabe1. Save $10 on his new book, “Mick McCabe’s Golden Yearbook: 50 Great Years of Michigan’s Best High School Players, Teams & Memories,” by ordering right now at McCabe.PictorialBook.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football commit Nick Marsh taking wait-and-see approach