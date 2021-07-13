Michigan State football commit Jack Stone ranked No. 4 kicker in 2022 class

Andrew Brewster
Michigan State football commit Jack Stone ranked No. 4 kicker in 2022 class
A Michigan State football commit got a pretty favorable recruiting update on Tuesday. 247Sports now has 2022 MSU commit Jack Stone ranked as the No. 4 kicker in his class by their composite rankings.

They have him ranked as a 3-star by the composite rankings and a 2-star by their internal rankings. They also have him ranked No. 9, lower than the composite.

Tracking every committed player in the Michigan State Football 2022 recruiting class

Stone currently attends Highland Park in Dallas, Texas.

