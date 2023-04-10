Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker describes what new coaches bring to staff
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, April 10, 2023, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, April 10, 2023, in East Lansing.
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Sixers won the teams' last playoff meeting in the 2019 opening round.
There were two separate shootings in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Former Suns front office member and current do-everything host for SiriusXM and Meadowlark Media, Amin Elhassan joins Vince Goodwill on the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk about everything that happened over the weekend in the NBA and preview the upcoming play-in games.
Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring in early January. The Pelicans have a play-in game on Wednesday.
Kalabrya Haskins claims multiple people and companies played a role in her husband's death.
Brittney Griner's travel plan will be "confidential," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup related as the MLB regular season takes off.
With the World Cup fast approaching, here’s how we see both the USWNT lineup and the roster — followed by a position-by-position breakdown of locks and the roster bubble.
Who will be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft?
“I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry [about]."
Okung is unrecognizable.
Jon Rahm claimed his first green jacket, erasing a two-stroke deficit to win the Masters going away.
Jon Rahm rallied on Sunday afternoon to win the Masters.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
The promising young Pirates infielder is facing a lengthy layoff.
The Lakers will enter the playoffs with two new backcourt depth options.
After regaining his title and proceeding to taunt Pereira and his son, Adesanya said the longstanding rivalry is finally "settled."
There were plenty who thought Adesanya should have taken more time, but he proved Saturday he knew what he’s doing.
The Bobcats won their first NCAA championship in any sport.