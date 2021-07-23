Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker previews 2021 at Big Ten media days
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker previews the 2021 season
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker previews the 2021 season
Alabama's past vs. these two teams is quite interesting...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Conference realignment is back on the table in college sports just as three Power Five conferences are breaking in relatively new commissioners. While the Big 12 is trying to keep Oklahoma and Texas from being poached by the Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference could be challenged to respond should veteran SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey make a bold move.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — TheWolverine.com is on hand as the final seven Big Ten head coaches are set to take the podium at day two of Big Ten Media Days in Indy. The list of coaches that will speak are (in order): Rutgers' Greg Schiano, Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, Indiana's Tom Allen, Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Purdue's Jeff Brohm and Ohio State's Ryan Day.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker had his press conference at Big Ten media day:
The Maryland Terrapins just trolled the heck out of the Texas Longhorns.
Add Davante Adams to Aaron Rodgers when it comes to troubled times in Green Bay
One source put forth a humorous analogy on the Big 12's challenge: “It’s like a shopping mall lost their two anchor stores, and the rest of the stores are trying to figure out how to stay open.”
Latest reports state the Oklahoma-Texas to the SEC Conference has been six months in the making, move almost complete.
According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Texas will play both Oklahoma and Texas A&M every year. The Sooners and Aggies should go back to facing off annually as well.
This would be great for basketball, terrible for football.
Do you think this would be a good move by the Big Ten?
Here is what a hypothetical schedule would look like if Texas were to move to the SEC.
Yahoo Sports Senior College Football Reporter Pete Thamel explains Texas and Oklahoma’s plans to exit the Big 12 and join the SEC in the coming days. The move will have ripple effects felt throughout the college athletics landscape, and the conference TV deals will be something to watch going forward.
With conference realignment talk swirling, Nebraska and the Big Ten are keep close eyes on what happens next.
The Pac-12 Conference, unlike the Big 12, won't be decimated by any potential moves Texas and Oklahoma make to the SEC.
Jaylon Johnson said some throws Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields made in training camp confirmed what they had heard.
With Michael Thomas set to miss a few months, could the Saints call the Browns about a receiver trade?
Interesting perspective from across enemy lines. #GoBlue
The NBA Finals yielded an awesome moment of sportsmanship.
There are some valid concerns and questions that could become potential roadblocks for Texas/Oklahoma joining the SEC.