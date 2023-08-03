Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker likes a lot of what he saw in opening practice
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in East Lansing.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Football is back!
Multiple current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes were charged after allegedly gambling on games, some of which involved their own teams.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Germán will not pitch again this season.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Anthony Rizzo said he was more tired and would wake up feeling hungover as a result of the injury.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Florida State's president said Wednesday the school could leave the ACC if it doesn't get more money from the conference's annual payouts.
Kevin Harvick has won five races during Ford's winning streak.
Devin Haney was arrested last month on a felony weapons charge after a traffic stop in Los Angeles.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
The NBA players' union spoke out against the Magic's recent political donation of $50,000.
Jordan is proud of the team's work in the community, and plans to stay involved in the future.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.