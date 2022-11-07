Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: Explaining botched final drive

Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker meets with the media on Monday.

Fresh off an upset victory vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini, MSU looks to start a winning streak in league play as they host Rutgers on Saturday (Noon, BTN).

More:Michigan State football's commitment to running game pays off vs. run-happy Illinois

Follow along as Tucker provides updates and previews the week ahead.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSU's Mel Tucker news conference: Explaining botched final drive

Recommended Stories