Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker releases statement on tunnel incident with Michigan

Mel Tucker has gone on Twitter to release a statement on the incident that happen in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the game between the Spartans and Wolverines on Saturday.

The statement reads:

“As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk.”

“In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action.”

This will be a pivotal point for Tucker to make a stand on disciplinary action with his team.

