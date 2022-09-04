Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker says thank you to fans

Michigan State kicked off its 2022 season at home on Friday against Western Michigan. The crowd at Spartan Stadium was sold out and it was loud, with one of the best atmospheres the stadium has seen in a long time.

With the fans showing up and striping the stadium, and the student section filling to capacity, it was everything Mel Tucker had envisioned building in East Lansing.

Coach Tucker took to Instagram to give the fans a message, giving huge thanks for their support:

