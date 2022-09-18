Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker on Washington loss: We knew they had advantages

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) Kalen DeBoer knew no matter how well the transition had gone, this was the week that would validate - one way or another - what Washington had showed so far. Behind a spectacular performance by Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies emphatically stated their case as a contender in the Pac-12 and maybe worth some national recognition. Penix threw for 397 yards and four touchdown, and Washington (3-0) toppled No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 on Saturday night.