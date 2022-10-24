Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: Live updates at 12:30 p.m.

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Follow along with us as Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media in his weekly news conference.

The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and are preparing to take on in-state rival No. 4 Michigan on Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

GOT A PLAN?Could defensive scheme shift slow Michigan's run game?

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX:Taylor Swift sounds off on Michigan's state of rivalry

Be the first the hear and see what Tucker says when he begins to field questions at 12:30 p.m. in East Lansing.

Live updates

https://twitter.com/i/lists/1318201945849561088

Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: Live updates

Recommended Stories