Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker: Live updates from Monday availability

Michigan State football and head coach Mel Tucker are back and trying to build off a surprisingly successful 2022 campaign.

It's game week for the Spartans and as such, Tucker is talking to the media Monday. MSU rattled off a 12-win season in 2021, ending in a Peach Bowl victory over Pitt. Western Michigan was 8-5 in 2021 and beat Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl.

There isn't a quarterback controversy but there's plenty of intrigue about who will get the lion's share of snaps at running back and plenty of questions about the Spartans' back seven, which gave up some of the highest opponents passing totals in the Big Ten last season. The Spartans begin the season ranked No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

Can the Spartans make another run toward a division title or will MSU fall back to earth a bit in Tucker's third season? Those questions begin to meet their answers Friday vs. Western Michigan.

Live updates

https://twitter.com/i/lists/1318201945849561088

