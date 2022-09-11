Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker knows there's work to do after Akron win

Pac-12 Network

Washington football defeats Portland State by a final score of 52-6 on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 2-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.