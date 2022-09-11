Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker knows there's work to do after Akron win
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the 52-0 win over Akron on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in East Lansing.
Rocket Sanders ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns as the Razorbacks beat the Gamecocks.
Sean Tyler ran 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Western Michigan beat Ball State, 37-30, on Saturday.
The ground game was out in full force for the Spartans.
Former Badger Nakia Watson scored both of Washington State's touchdowns in the upset.
Washington football defeats Portland State by a final score of 52-6 on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 2-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Mel Tucker insisted Michigan State can't be complacent following its season-opening win over Western Michigan, saying the Spartans 'can't be seduced by any measure of success' early in the season.
Raheim Sanders is continuing to mold into an important identity with every game this season.
The Tigers showed out in Brian Kelly's home debut.
Led by strong performances from Marvin Mims and Danny Stutsman, the Oklahoma Sooners beat the Kent State Golden Flashes 33-3, improve to 2-0.
Nick Saban was NOT happy with a few players doing the 'horns down'
Week 2 saw several highs and lows and the Southeastern Conference had both, while Notre Dame suffered a shocking loss at home to Marshall.
The Huskers had never lost at Memorial Stadium when scoring at least 35 points.
Georgia Southern shocked Nebraska in Lincoln
Alabama faces Texas on Saturday. They might have just avoided a 15-yard penalty.
Hear everything opposing coach Butch Jones said about Ohio State after the #Buckeyes victory.
Alabama football players flashed the 'Horns down' hand signal at Texas after a narrow victory. Nick Saban wasn't happy about it.
Where do things go from here?
Everyone can see how vulnerable and flawed the defense is. No one is downplaying that. Yet, a majestic offensive performance was the headliner against Stanford.
Marshall, a massive underdog, went into South Bend and handled Notre Dame