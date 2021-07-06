Michigan State football chief of staff Geoff Martzen resigns

Michigan State football is searching for a new chief of staff.

Geoff Martzen has reportedly resigned as the Spartans’ football chief of staff. Martzen’s last day with the program is Friday.

Martzen followed head coach Mel Tucker from Colorado, joining the program in February 2020. Martzen was with Tucker at Colorado, and prior to that served as the director of player personnel at UCLA for one season.

“Geoff is an outstanding evaluator of talent and players,” Tucker said in Martzen’s bio. “He’s a tireless worker and a competitor. He really understands the importance of recruiting and how it’s the lifeblood of the program.”

Read more on Martzen's departure from Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football: Mel Tucker loses chief of staff after Geoff Martzen resigns https://t.co/F8QKTqdzeF — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) July 6, 2021

