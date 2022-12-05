Michigan State football DE Chase Carter enters transfer portal
Michigan State lost another member of its defensive line, 2022 commit Chase Carter has made the decision to enter the transfer portal after one season in East Lansing.
Carter was a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, ranking as a 3-star prospect and the No. 820 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.
Thank You Spartan Family 4Ever in my heart❤️ pic.twitter.com/yegv5bPSnc
— Chase “Simba” Carter (@JiggyCdot) December 5, 2022
Stay up to date with Michigan State’s transfer news with SpartansWire’s transfer tracker.
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.
More!
MSU football D-Linemen Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory enter transfer portal