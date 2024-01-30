Michigan State football center Nick Samac invited to NFL draft combine

One of Michigan State football’s best offensive linemen of the 2020’s is going to get a good long look from the NFL. On Monday, it was announced that MSU center Nick Samac has been invited to the NFL draft combine.

Samac joined the Spartans back in 2019 as a 4-star offensive guard, but took over the starting center role as a freshman after Matt Allen suffered an injury.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire