Michigan State football center Matt Allen to play in Hula Bowl Collegiate All-Star Game
Injuries may have led to some inconsistencies down the stretch for Michigan State football’s offensive line unit, but make no mistake about it, this was one of the most productive units in college football this year and a major part of why Kenneth Walker III was in the Heisman conversation for much of the season.
A key part of that, of course, is veteran center Matt Allen. On Monday, Allen accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl Collegiate All-Star Game as he looks to showcase his skills to NFL scouts.
Our O-Line is lead by some amazing centers including @MSU_Football Senior, Matt Allen @mjallen65. The leader of one of the @bigten conference's most productive offensive lines this season. @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl @SAGECards @draftguyjimmy @scott_nfl pic.twitter.com/EiZQrp0AT1
— Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 13, 2021
