Michigan State football CBs coach heading to Georgia Tech

Michigan State is losing its cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman to Georgia Tech. Tillman has spent one season in the role at Michigan State.

Tillman spent the 2020 season as a senior defensive assistant before being promoted to the cornerbacks coaching position in 2021. He will now be the new defensive backs coach at his alma mater Georgia Tech.

Tillman had spent his whole coaching career working under Mel Tucker to this point, making stops at Georgia and Colorado before coming to MSU.

Tillman joins offensive assistant Effrem Reed in departing the coaching staff this offseason.

