Michigan State football CB transfer Kalon Gervin commits to Wisconsin

Kalon Gervin was at one time, a big recruit in the Mark Dantonio era, being a 4-star top-200 player from Detroit Cass Tech. Gervin made the decision to transfer 4 games into the 2021 season.

Gervin was a starter at cornerback last season, and began this season as the starter as well, but lost his job to the cornerback committee of Chester Kimborough and Chuck Brantley.

The decision to transfer mid-season preserved a year of eligibility for Gervin, as he moved on to a new school.

Grateful and excited for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/hH3kPlkptE — Kalon Gervin (@KalonGervin) October 26, 2021

Gervin has made his decision, and will be staying in the Big Ten and transferring to the University of Wisconsin.

More!