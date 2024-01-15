Michigan State football: CB Tony Grimes backs out of pledge to Spartans, commits to UNLV

Tony Grimes deleted his commitment-to-Michigan State football video on social media shortly after he made his pledge.

A week later, he’s gone entirely.

The Spartans have lost the transferring cornerback to another school, as Grimes announced Sunday via social media he will instead go to UNLV. MSU’s classes began last Monday.

New MSU coach Jonathan Smith brought in 10 other players via the portal during this cycle.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Virginia Beach transferred to Texas A&M before last season but sat out all year due to injuries. Grimes played his first three seasons from 2020-22 at North Carolina, where he had 97 tackles with 20 pass breakups and an interception in 37 games.

Grimes took a redshirt for 2023 and has two years of eligibility remaining, thanks to the COVID waiver from his true freshman season with the Tar Heels in 2020.

