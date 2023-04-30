Michigan State football CB Charles Brantley enters NCAA transfer portal

Andrew Brewster
On the last day of the spring transfer period, another prominent member of the Michigan State football team has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Sunday night, cornerback Charles Brantley entered his name into the portal.

Brantley, a 3-star cornerback from the 2021 recruiting class out of Venice, Florida, was a fan-favorite in his time with the Spartans and recorded 66 total tackles and two interceptions (one of them being a memorable pick against Michigan) in his time with MSU.

