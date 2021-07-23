Michigan State football CB Angelo Grose has an awesome nickname from Mel Tucker
Michigan State football cornerback Angelo Grose looks to be a rare recruit from the Mark Dantonio era who seems to have caught new MSU head coach Mel Tucker’s eye. During his interview at the Big Ten’s media day, Tucker spoke highly of the former 3-star recruit, and unveiled a new nickname for the defensive back: Sugar Weasel.
Yep, that’s awesome.
Tucker on Angelo “Jello” Grose: “That’s my guy. I call him Sugar Weasel.” Says he has “a high football IQ and learns quickly” and can play multiple positions in the secondary.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) July 23, 2021