Michigan State football C Nick Samac accepts invitation to play in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl has always been a great launching pad for college football players to have one last opportunity to showcase their skills and get noticed by NFL scouts heading into the NFL draft process.

One Michigan State football player accepted his invitation to play in the showcase on Tuesday, when MSU center Nick Samac was revealed to have joined the game.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire