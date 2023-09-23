Michigan State football blunders overshadow gains in 31-9 loss to Maryland

EAST LANSING — All week, interim head coach Harlon Barnett and the rest of Michigan State football's remaining coaching staff preached playing disciplined.

The lessons did not resonate.

More egregious penalties. More missed assignments.

More turnovers. More errant and dropped passes.

Another loss. And now a quarterback controversy.

Maryland took advantage of two Spartan miscues in the first 20 minutes of play Saturday, with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins building a three-touchdown lead early en route to a 31-9 victory Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans’ defense kept them in the game after allowing two short-field touchdowns and a long scoring drive in the first 20 minutes. It neutralized Tagovailoa after halftime and held Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to one second-half field goal until a late touchdown sealed MSU's fate.

MSU committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles, had six penalties accepted for 70 yards and dropped eight passes.

MSU (2-2, 0-1) next Saturday takes its first road trip of the season with a visit to No. 22 Iowa (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Change under center

MSU quarterback Noah Kim remained inconsistent, was intercepted twice and nearly threw picks a few other times. He threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Henry late in the third quarter, but the two-point pass was broken up.

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim (10) hands the ball to running back Nathan Carter (5) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

After Kim got sacked and fumbled on third down deep in MSU territory, which offensive lineman J.D. Duplain recovered, his day was done. Kim finished 18 of 33 for 190 yards.

It was unclear if Kim was hurt on the play or benched. He was on the sideline without his helmet during the fourth quarter.

Backup quarterback Katin Houser entered with a little under 11 minutes to play and marched the Spartans to the Maryland 8-yard line, before Terps defensive back Tarheeb Still picked off the redshirt freshman’s errant screen pass to Nathan Carter to stop any hope of a comeback.

That was the only drive for Houser, who finished 6 of 10 for 75 yards and was sacked once. Tagovailoa threw a 31-yard screen pass touchdown to Octavian Smith Jr. on fourth-and-1 with 3:18 to play, and the Spartans fumbled away the ensuing kickoff.

MSU gave Sam Leavitt his first collegiate action on its final drive with 1:30 to play. The true freshman completed both of his passes for 9 yards and ran twice as time expired.

Carter finished with 97 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Early trouble

For the fourth time in as many games, MSU failed to get on the board in its first two drives. For the second time in as many weeks, the Spartans failed to reach the end zone in the first half against a Power Five opponent.

Kim’s interception ended the Spartans’ first drive, and Carter’s fumble stopped their third. Maryland took over both drives on MSU's side of the field.

Tagovailoa capped those ensuing possessions with a 1-yard touchdown to Sean Greeley after taking over at MSU’s 45 following the Kim pick, and the Terrapins senior QB scored on a 1-yard sneak after Carter’s giveaway. Maryland declined two Spartan penalties on that play, an illegal substitution and offsides.

Sandwiched between those turnovers was an MSU drive where it marched all the way to the Terrapins’ 1-yard line. That included a fourth-down conversion by Carter after Kim hit Montorie Foster Jr. for 18 yards. But the Spartans took a holding penalty on first-and-goal at the 6, then worked their way back to the 1. Barnett opted to go for it on fourth down, and Maryland swarmed Carter for a 4-yard loss and turnover on downs.

Tagovailoa guided the Terps 95 yards on the ensuing drive, capping it with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Chambers.

Foster dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Kim with three seconds left in the half, and the ensuing field goal was tipped at the line by an MSU lineman and fell short to keep the deficit 21-3 at halftime.

Defense rises

Without starting defensive end Khris Bogle, cornerback Charles Brantley and linebacker Jacoby Windmon and some key reserves, the Spartans started off shaky having to defend short field early.

But they began to pressure Tagovailoa in the final part of the first half, getting a three-and-out late in the second half. Maryland missed a field goal attempt early in the third quarter before Kim’s second interception. But the Spartans got it back with an Angelo Grose interception in the end zone.

Still, MSU did not have a sack. Maryland had 196 yards in the second half as the Spartans finished with a 376-362 advantage for the game.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football blunders overshadow gains in loss to Maryland