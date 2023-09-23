Michigan State football blunders overshadow gains in 31-9 loss to Maryland

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football was afforded a plethora of opportunities to pull off a comeback win in its Big Ten opener.

But the Spartans' mistakes outweighed their positive plays, leading to a 31-9 loss Saturday to Maryland at Spartan Stadium. MSU trailed 21-0, but cut the deficit to 21-9 in the third quarter despite numerous errors.

MSU twice came away with no points after entering the Terrapins' red zone, threw three interceptions and made constant mistakes (five turnovers, eight dropped passes, six penalties accepted) to thwart a spirited effort in the second game under interim coach Harlon Barnett.

Katin Houser replaced Noah Kim (18-for-33, 190 yards, one touchdown, two INTs) at quarterback early in the fourth quarter trailing 24-9, but after driving MSU to the Maryland 8-yard line, threw high on a screen pass into the arms of a Maryland defender. The Terps (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) iced the game on the ensuing possession, scoring on a fourth-and-1 screen pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Octavian Smith Jr. for 31 yards. Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes.

MSU (2-2, 0-1) next Saturday takes its first road trip of the season with a visit to No. 22 Iowa (7:30 p.m., NBC).

