Michigan State football: Big Ten honors RB Kenneth Walker III, national awards snub him

It was a no-brainer decision for Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. And probably could have been for the national awards as well.

Michigan State football running back Kenneth Walker III only got one of them.

The junior earned the conference weekly honors Monday after posting 264 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in the Spartans’ 38-21 season-opening win Friday at Northwestern. Walker’s total was seventh-most in school history, the highest total since Le’Veon Bell’s 266 yards in 2012 against Minnesota, and the most by any player in his first game as a Spartan.

“I wasn't expecting to get four touchdowns and 264 or how ever many yards I got,” Walker said. “It's more of a team thing.”

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball for a touchdown against Northwestern during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Evanston, Illinois.

Walker leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing yards and is tied for the lead in scoring after one game, a road victory over the defending Big Ten West champion.

Yet that impressive wasn’t enough for the Walter Camp Football Foundation, which on Sunday named Texas’ Bijan Robinson its national offensive player of the week. Robinson had 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and 73 yards and another score on four catches in the Longhorns’ nonconference home win over Louisiana.

On Sunday, Walker retweeted the Walker Camp weekly winners with one word: “Bet.”

A transfer from Wake Forest, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Walker opened the season with a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. MSU entered the season without a score from a running back since 2019, a span of 701 minutes and 24 seconds of football played over 11½ games. He added TDs of 3, 5 and 6 yards and long runs of 23, 50 and 30 yards after his explosive first play.

Still, that production wasn’t good enough for Pro Football Focus, which didn’t even have Walker among its top five in its weekly running back grades. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, Tennessee’s Tiyon Evans, UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, Robinson and North Carolina State’s Ricky Person Jr. Its offensive player of the week was Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, whose team beat The Citadel.

Walker became the first Spartan to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since wide receiver Felton Davis III did so after MSU’s 17-10 win over Iowa on Sept. 30, 2017, when he had nine catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

The Spartans host 1-0 Youngstown State of the Football Championship Subdivision at noon Saturday (BTN).

