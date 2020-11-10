Michigan State football beat out Michigan for Rayshaun Benny. Here's why that's a big deal

Mel Tucker reignited the Michigan State-Michigan football rivalry two weeks ago. On Monday, he earned a second big win over the Wolverines, this time in recruiting.
Could more be on the way for the Spartans during the 2021 recruiting cycle?
Four-star Oak Park defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny announced on CBS Sports HQ Monday that he will join MSU’s 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny picked the Spartans over the Wolverines, Penn State and Kentucky, his other finalists. He had offers from a number of Big Ten and Power Five schools.
[ MSU's first commit of 2022 class is a massive lineman from Georgia ]
“This is a big get from Mel Tucker, and I think things might start to kind of turn around for Michigan State on the recruiting trail,” Zach Poff, editor for MaxPreps.com, said on CBS Sports HQ after Benny’s announcement. “I think this is just kind of the start to something special for the Spartans.”
An hour after Benny’s commitment, MSU landed its 17th player for the 2021 class in Independence (Kansas) Community College offensive lineman Brandon Baldwin, a junior college prospect from Detroit. He was the third player to give a pledge to play for Tucker in less than 24 hours, with offensive lineman Kristian Phillips becoming the Spartans’ first commitment for 2022 on Sunday night.
The additions of Benny and Baldwin to Tucker’s first full recruiting class did not boost MSU in 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, which puts the Spartans 10th in the Big Ten and 47th nationally.
However, 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons said on CBS Sports HQ that believes adding Benny could sway others in the 2021 class, particularly regionally.
SOUNDS FAMILIAR: Tucker sounding more like Nick Saban as MSU'S schedule stiffens
MSU STOCK WATCH: A few bright spots in nightmare at Iowa
One player Simmons pointed to is East Lansing High wide receiver Andrel Anthony, a Michigan commit who also has an MSU offer. The 6-2, 175-pound Anthony is a three-star prospect and the No. 13 player in Michigan according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
“So if they could somehow pull that one away from Ann Arbor,” Simmons said, “I think that would be another big step towards gaining a lot of momentum locally and within the Midwest.”
Anthony, whose East Lansing teammate offensive lineman Ethan Boyd is committed to the Spartans, told the Free Press last week that MSU’s 27-24 win at Michigan on Oct. 31 “did open a lot of eyes across the United States.” Including his — he tweeted eyeball emojis with the word “Hmm” two days after the game.
“Anything can happen,” Anthony told the Free Press. “I take it day by day. This process is far from over, which I thought it would be.”
Benny is the No. 15 defensive tackle in the nation and the sixth-best prospect in Michigan for the 2021 class according to 247Sports. He had been leaning toward U-M while Mark Dantonio was still the coach. Tucker took over after Dantonio’s sudden retirement Feb. 4 and made a winning sales pitch.
“I was able to tell the difference with the program from the old staff, and that's what I look forward to,” Benny saying on CBS Sports HQ after he announced his decision. “They've always been real genuine with me, and they were there for me when I needed them when I had some hard times this year. That was just the family-oriented part for me.”
Poff called Benny “one of the best players in the country” while crediting the state as “one of the most underrated areas when it comes to producing high school football talent.”
“I expect him to make a huge impact in Michigan State,” Poff said. “And we could even see him dominating on the defensive line as a true freshman.”
Baldwin went from Southfield A&T to Independence Community College in Kansas. The 6-7, 315-pounder is rated a three-star prospect and is listed as the nation's No. 4 junior-college offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.com's JUCO rankings.
THIS YEAR'S TEAM: Antjuan Simmons, Rocky Lombardi, among walking wounded
Dormant in Detroit the past few years of Dantonio’s tenure, Tucker has revived interest in local players considering going to MSU. Benny joins Detroit Loyola’s Derrick Harmon as the two defensive tackles in the Spartans' 2021 class, while Baldwin is one of four offensive linemen. Tucker also picked up pledges rom running back Davion Primm, Benny’s teammate at Oak Park, as well as Warren Mott defensive end Tyler Watson while also taking a more national approach to building his program.
“I think Mel Tucker, to really have taken the bull by the horns in this recruitment and advanced this thing over the goal line, is huge,” Simmons said of adding Benny, whom he pointed to as a hybrid defensive lineman with strength and athletic ability to play inside or out. “This is the type of guy that can really build out your roster. And it's important, because Mel Tucker is going to recruit nationally at Michigan State. That's a big part of the appeal of him arriving there. But you still have to lock down the in-state talent.”
Benny was asked about Jim Harbaugh during his live interview and provided a gracious answer about meeting a high-profile coach who has been to a Super Bowl — “It was crazy, for real,” he said.
However, Benny said the Spartans’ win did not change his decision.
“My mind was already made up by that point,” he said, “so it was just icing on the cake.”
Tucker, however, does not yet appear to be done decorating said cake. He just happened to land a really big candle to put right in the middle.
“I think this is just really the start,” Poff said. “You look at what the Big Ten's doing, and Michigan with Jim Harbaugh, we'll see how things are going with the Wolverines right now. Things aren't looking so good on the football field, so this is something Mel Tucker can kind of take advantage of when it comes to recruiting in state.”
Free Press reporter Rainer Sabin contributed to this report. Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Rayshaun Benny makes Michigan State football attractive to others