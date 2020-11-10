Michigan State football beat out Michigan for Rayshaun Benny. Here's why that's a big deal

Mel Tucker reignited the Michigan State-Michigan football rivalry two weeks ago. On Monday, he earned a second big win over the Wolverines, this time in recruiting.

Could more be on the way for the Spartans during the 2021 recruiting cycle?

Four-star Oak Park defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny announced on CBS Sports HQ Monday that he will join MSU’s 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny picked the Spartans over the Wolverines, Penn State and Kentucky, his other finalists. He had offers from a number of Big Ten and Power Five schools.

[ MSU's first commit of 2022 class is a massive lineman from Georgia ]

“This is a big get from Mel Tucker, and I think things might start to kind of turn around for Michigan State on the recruiting trail,” Zach Poff, editor for MaxPreps.com, said on CBS Sports HQ after Benny’s announcement. “I think this is just kind of the start to something special for the Spartans.”

Birmingham Seaholm's O-line had their hands full trying to contain players like Rayshaun Benny (55) who seemed to appear in their backfields at the snap of the ball.

An hour after Benny’s commitment, MSU landed its 17th player for the 2021 class in Independence (Kansas) Community College offensive lineman Brandon Baldwin, a junior college prospect from Detroit. He was the third player to give a pledge to play for Tucker in less than 24 hours, with offensive lineman Kristian Phillips becoming the Spartans’ first commitment for 2022 on Sunday night.

The additions of Benny and Baldwin to Tucker’s first full recruiting class did not boost MSU in 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, which puts the Spartans 10th in the Big Ten and 47th nationally.

However, 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons said on CBS Sports HQ that believes adding Benny could sway others in the 2021 class, particularly regionally.

One player Simmons pointed to is East Lansing High wide receiver Andrel Anthony, a Michigan commit who also has an MSU offer. The 6-2, 175-pound Anthony is a three-star prospect and the No. 13 player in Michigan according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“So if they could somehow pull that one away from Ann Arbor,” Simmons said, “I think that would be another big step towards gaining a lot of momentum locally and within the Midwest.”

Andrel Anthony Jr., center, takes a selfie with his family from right, mother Vicki, brother Wade, his father Andrel Sn., and his other brother Tyree after announcing that he will be attending the University of Michigan to continue his football career during a ceremony on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the East Lansing High School football field in East Lansing.

Anthony, whose East Lansing teammate offensive lineman Ethan Boyd is committed to the Spartans, told the Free Press last week that MSU’s 27-24 win at Michigan on Oct. 31 “did open a lot of eyes across the United States.” Including his — he tweeted eyeball emojis with the word “Hmm” two days after the game.

“Anything can happen,” Anthony told the Free Press. “I take it day by day. This process is far from over, which I thought it would be.”

Benny is the No. 15 defensive tackle in the nation and the sixth-best prospect in Michigan for the 2021 class according to 247Sports. He had been leaning toward U-M while Mark Dantonio was still the coach. Tucker took over after Dantonio’s sudden retirement Feb. 4 and made a winning sales pitch.

“I was able to tell the difference with the program from the old staff, and that's what I look forward to,” Benny saying on CBS Sports HQ after he announced his decision. “They've always been real genuine with me, and they were there for me when I needed them when I had some hard times this year. That was just the family-oriented part for me.”

