Michigan State football has new backup QB vs. Michigan Wolverines

EAST LANSING — Backup quarterback Anthony Russo is not in uniform Saturday for No. 7 Michigan State football as it hosts No. 6 Michigan.

Russo took a plea deal Wednesday after being charged with operating while intoxicated earlier this month. The graduate transfer from Temple pleaded not guilty to operating while intoxicated before entering a guilty plea to the lesser charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor charge that carries no jail time or probation. Russo is required to pay $800 in fines and court costs.

In his place, freshman Hamp Fay is in uniform for the first time this season, along with redshirt freshman Noah Kim. MSU only has dressed three quarterbacks all season, including starter Payton Thorne.

Kickoff is noon at Spartan Stadium (Fox). Both teams are 7-0 and 4-0 in the Big Ten, and it is the first time they meet as top-10 opponents since 1964.

Despite missing Russo, the Spartans appear to have almost all of their injured players back in uniform for the showdown against the Wolverines.

Defensive end Drew Beesley, defensive tackle Jalen Hunt and running back Elijah Collins highlight the list of those returning to the dress list after suffering injuries that kept them out multiple weeks. Others who are back include defensive end Itayvion Brown and tight ends Adam Berghorst and Trenton Gillison. Cornerback Marqui Lowery, who left MSU’s 20-15 win at Indiana on Oct. 16 after suffering a left leg injury, is in uniform today.

Beesley, a starter when he got hurt, suffered a right foot injury against Nebraska on Sept. 25 and has not played since. Collins has been out since suffering a lower left leg injury on a touchdown run against Youngstown State. Hunt has been battling a left foot injury that has limited him and forced him to miss the Spartans’ game at Indiana before the bye week last Saturday.

Offensive guard Matt Carrick is not dressed for the first time this season, while MSU remains without defensive end Jack Camper, wide receiver Ricky White and defensive back Michael Gravely.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football has new backup QB vs. Michigan