Michigan State football back in the top ten in final AFCA Coaches Poll of the season

The final AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports of the college football season dropped on Sunday and Michigan State football is back in their rightful place in the top ten, coming in at No. 10.

Not bad for a team that was projected to be one of the worst in the conference this year.

The 10-2 Spartans moved up three spots from No. 13 following another loss to Pac-12 rival Utah.

Alabama is your new No. 1 after beating Georgia in the SEC Championship.

