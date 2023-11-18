Michigan State football availability report for Indiana game

Michigan State and Indiana are set to lock up for a matchup to win the Old Brass Spittoon, a trophy that Indiana currently possesses. Ahead of the game with the Hoosiers, the Spartans have released their availability report.

Michigan State vs. Indiana availability report pic.twitter.com/rK1yaZ47Sv — SpartanMag.com (@TheSpartanMag) November 18, 2023

The Spartans will be without a plethora of defensive backs in this matchup, including Dillon Tatum, Khalil Majeed and Khary Crump. Of note, DT Maverick Hansen and WR Jaron Glover are both out as well, new additions to the report.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire